This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)

As of close of business last night, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 47.73, up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $45.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902424 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 300,000 shares for $45.28 per share. The transaction valued at 13,583,304 led to the insider holds 32,459,846 shares of the business.

NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 19,943 shares of NFE for $828,363 on Apr 07. The 10% Owner now owns 32,759,846 shares after completing the transaction at $41.54 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 280,057 shares for $41.62 each. As a result, the insider received 11,655,972 and left with 32,779,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFE traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 664.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $654.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.41M to a low estimate of $654.41M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.84M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.12M, an increase of 80.40% less than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.