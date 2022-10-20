This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PPL Corporation (PPL)

As of close of business last night, PPL Corporation’s stock clocked out at 25.33, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $25.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4961253 shares were traded. PPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Bergstein Joseph P Jr sold 20,645 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 627,814 led to the insider holds 31,469 shares of the business.

Sorgi Vincent sold 27,600 shares of PPL for $828,000 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 111,462 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Sorgi Vincent, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 27,553 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 799,037 and left with 111,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $30.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPL traded 4.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 735.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.37M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 9.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.66, PPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.46. The current Payout Ratio is 147.10% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, PayPal Holdings, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $58.37, with high estimates of $25.33 and low estimates of $114.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Utilities and $Basic Materials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Basic Materials. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.