Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

The closing price of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) was 112.91 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $113.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $+4.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 937053 shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 231.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $135 from $128 previously.

On August 22, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $129.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $137.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.71.

Shares Statistics:

CNI traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 690.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.34, CNI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.71 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.57 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.97B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.05B and the low estimate is $11.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.