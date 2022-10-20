Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)

The closing price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) was 16.03 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579479 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XHR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $20.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17.

Shares Statistics:

XHR traded an average of 459.27K shares per day over the past three months and 567.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, XHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.42M to a low estimate of $239.02M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.57M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $963.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $979.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.