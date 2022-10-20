Update from Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) was 9.05 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2562557 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.00.

EBR traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Shares short for EBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 16.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.81.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s year-ago sales were $666.05M, an estimated increase of 209.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.