Update from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) was 12.25 for the day, up 19.63% from the previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206950 shares were traded. KLXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLXE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 4,430 shares for $7.22 per share. The transaction valued at 31,985 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 18,891 shares of KLXE for $132,269 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 4,430 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,384 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 339,146 and left with 23,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLXE has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

KLXE traded an average of 223.22K shares per day over the past three months and 294.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.39M. Insiders hold about 13.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KLXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.