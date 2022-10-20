Update from Valaris Limited (VAL): A steady trajectory

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) closed the day trading at 58.47 up 1.49% from the previous closing price of $57.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873979 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VAL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $63.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VAL traded about 791.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VAL traded about 630.38k shares per day. A total of 75.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $366.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $372M to a low estimate of $360M. As of the current estimate, Valaris Limited’s year-ago sales were $293.1M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.