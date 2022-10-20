Update from Viasat Inc. (VSAT): A steady trajectory

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) closed the day trading at 36.52 down -7.78% from the previous closing price of $39.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582276 shares were traded. VSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $62.

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Miller Craig Andrew sold 200 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,842 led to the insider holds 7,811 shares of the business.

Miller Craig Andrew sold 200 shares of VSAT for $7,378 on Sep 01. The Pres. Government Systems now owns 8,011 shares after completing the transaction at $36.89 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $55.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 66,060 and bolstered with 6,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has reached a high of $68.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSAT traded about 527.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSAT traded about 500.75k shares per day. A total of 74.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VSAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 10.70, compared to 5.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.68 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $704.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $749M to a low estimate of $676.3M. As of the current estimate, Viasat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $643.69M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.