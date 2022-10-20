What shareholders can do to beat the market with Celestica Inc. (CLS) stock

As of close of business last night, Celestica Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.19, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646812 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLS traded 408.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 402.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.87M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 133.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 106.79k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.75B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.38B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.