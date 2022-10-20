What shareholders can do to beat the market with First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) stock

As of close of business last night, First Hawaiian Inc.’s stock clocked out at 26.27, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $26.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613927 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FHB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $29.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 when Mallela Ravi sold 2,193 shares for $28.73 per share. The transaction valued at 63,013 led to the insider holds 70,201 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $31.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHB traded 595.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 642.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.91M. Shares short for FHB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.55, compared to 4.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, FHB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $189.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.09M to a low estimate of $184M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.81M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.61M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $783.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $756.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $771.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.64M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $846.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $868.44M and the low estimate is $824.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.