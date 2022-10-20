What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) stock

As of close of business last night, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stock clocked out at 13.84, up 1.32% from its previous closing price of $13.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3494599 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30.30 to $33.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $36.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMS traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 902.03k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.34, FMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.36 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.67B to a low estimate of $4.67B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $5.3B, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.67B, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.38B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.13B and the low estimate is $19.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.