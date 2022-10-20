Which analyst expects Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock clocked out at 16.21, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $16.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092682 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares for $15.68 per share. The transaction valued at 15,680 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $31,760 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 27,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.76 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Jochims Jeffrey T, who serves as the EVP, COO and of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 250,480 and left with 195,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $49.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMI traded 836.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.95M. Shares short for OMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 7.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 12.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, OMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.86. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Owens & Minor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.