Which analyst expects VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed at 0.64 down -5.25% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873719 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Beattie Nell bought 8,200 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 20,083 led to the insider holds 68,200 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 2,707,463 shares of VBIV for $8,961,703 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 52,334,993 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 242.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1819.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBIV has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 665.44k over the past ten days. A total of 258.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.57M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.60, compared to 21.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $700k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $810k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142k, an estimated increase of 393.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82M, an increase of 1,600.90% over than the figure of $393.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631k, up 812.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.62M and the low estimate is $20.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 360.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.