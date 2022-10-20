WTFC (Wintrust Financial Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at 92.56, up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $92.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156884 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 5,000 shares for $91.23 per share. The transaction valued at 456,150 led to the insider holds 40,037 shares of the business.

CRANE TIMOTHY sold 8,046 shares of WTFC for $790,117 on Feb 02. The PRESIDENT now owns 26,734 shares after completing the transaction at $98.20 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, WASHINGTON ALEX E III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,500 shares for $89.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 403,245 and bolstered with 9,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $105.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTFC traded 379.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 579.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, WTFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.68 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.02 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $7.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $498.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $515M to a low estimate of $480.2M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $423.97M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $523.69M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $541.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $502.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.