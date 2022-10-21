A correction may be in store for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares?

In the latest session, Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) closed at 21.69 down -2.78% from its previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593524 shares were traded. ICHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. sold 12,249 shares for $26.85 per share. The transaction valued at 328,886 led to the insider holds 61,090 shares of the business.

MacKenzie Iain sold 2,500 shares of ICHR for $72,050 on May 18. The Director now owns 15,364 shares after completing the transaction at $28.82 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, MacKenzie Iain, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 12,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ichor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICHR has reached a high of $51.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICHR has traded an average of 166.00K shares per day and 153.26k over the past ten days. A total of 28.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ICHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 1.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.