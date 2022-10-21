A glimpse at Lam Research Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed at 355.87 up 7.81% from its previous closing price of $330.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+25.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5872623 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $329.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $312.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lam Research Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $410 to $350.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $640 to $515.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares for $439.11 per share. The transaction valued at 15,322,590 led to the insider holds 97,821 shares of the business.

Meikle Scott Gerald sold 700 shares of LRCX for $366,254 on Jun 01. The Senior Vice President now owns 20,425 shares after completing the transaction at $523.22 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Lego Catherine P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,736 shares for $460.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 799,168 and bolstered with 49,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 413.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 488.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LRCX has traded an average of 1.77M shares per day and 3.88M over the past ten days. A total of 137.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LRCX is 6.90, from 5.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.06 and a low estimate of $8.57, while EPS last year was $8.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.14, with high estimates of $11.73 and low estimates of $9.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.75 and $32.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.52. EPS for the following year is $36.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $41.32 and $30.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.06B. As of the current estimate, Lam Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.3B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.19B and the low estimate is $16.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.