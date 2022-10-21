A glimpse at Telefonica S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Telefonica S.A.’s stock clocked out at 3.23, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1682234 shares were traded. TEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5135.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEF traded 1.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.24B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of Jun 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 4.72M on May 12, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.59. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TEF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.32B and the low estimate is $36.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.