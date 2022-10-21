A glimpse at Twilio Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at 70.87 up 3.07% from its previous closing price of $68.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2661097 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twilio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $96.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Manor Eyal sold 397 shares for $66.27 per share. The transaction valued at 26,309 led to the insider holds 155,687 shares of the business.

Shipchandler Khozema sold 1,652 shares of TWLO for $124,990 on Oct 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 79,852 shares after completing the transaction at $75.66 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Shipchandler Khozema, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,566 shares for $72.02 each. As a result, the insider received 112,776 and left with 81,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $373.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWLO has traded an average of 4.26M shares per day and 3.43M over the past ten days. A total of 182.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 7.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.66 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $919.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $943.83M to a low estimate of $906.3M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.93M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.28M, an increase of 43.80% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $922.8M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.