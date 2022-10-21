A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

After finishing at $25.75 in the prior trading day, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at 25.61, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739987 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On September 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

On September 26, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on September 26, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Renger John sold 25,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 750,000 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

PATRICK DEVAL L sold 47,705 shares of CERE for $1,468,422 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.78 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Ceesay Abraham, who serves as the President of the company, sold 19,210 shares for $32.50 each. As a result, the insider received 624,325 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $46.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 839.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.09M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.47, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 15.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.86 and -$2.63.