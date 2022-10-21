A Stock You Should Be Looking At: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

After finishing at $4.70 in the prior trading day, FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed at 4.86, up 3.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546098 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FINV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.27 to $5.33.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2667.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 407.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 342.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.39M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1.37M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FINV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.11, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.