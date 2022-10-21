A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

After finishing at $21.51 in the prior trading day, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) closed at 21.60, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2787587 shares were traded. NLOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLOK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on April 13, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Vlcek Ondrej bought 456,475 shares for $21.91 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 3,453,198 shares of the business.

Feld Peter A bought 500,000 shares of NLOK for $11,017,200 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 2,024,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Feld Peter A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,211,280 and bolstered with 9,644,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NortonLifeLock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLOK has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.12.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 665.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.78M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

