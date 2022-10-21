A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

After finishing at $27.21 in the prior trading day, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed at 27.52, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610298 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when KISSNER CHARLES sold 9,674 shares for $24.78 per share. The transaction valued at 239,743 led to the insider holds 18,747 shares of the business.

KISSNER CHARLES sold 20,000 shares of RMBS for $514,396 on May 06. The Director now owns 28,421 shares after completing the transaction at $25.72 per share. On May 05, another insider, KISSNER CHARLES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 518,220 and left with 48,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $33.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 620.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 3.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $136.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.2M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.68M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $542.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598M and the low estimate is $549.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.