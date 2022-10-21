An average trading volume for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $70.49 in the prior trading day, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at 70.33, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 703692 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LITE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $108.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 768.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.76M. Shares short for LITE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.20, compared to 7.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

