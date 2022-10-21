An investigation into Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s technical aspects

The price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at 9.21 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $9.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557704 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares for $9.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,175 led to the insider holds 55,217 shares of the business.

Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares of HCAT for $7,122 on Sep 15. The Chief People Officer now owns 55,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Burton Daniel D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 90,750 shares for $10.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,970 and bolstered with 703,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $54.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCAT traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 587.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.11M. Shares short for HCAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.31M and the low estimate is $344.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.