An investigation into KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $12.28 in the prior trading day, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) closed at 12.22, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1664227 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.12.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70.

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 471.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.39M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

In the trailing 12 months, KT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1,350.00, compared to 0.76 this year.

