An investigation into Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s technical aspects

The price of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed at 47.17 in the last session, down -10.02% from day before closing price of $52.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974358 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRUP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $53.94 per share. The transaction valued at 215,740 led to the insider holds 857,109 shares of the business.

DOAK MICHAEL sold 700 shares of TRUP for $42,350 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 1,344 shares after completing the transaction at $60.50 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, RAWLINGS DARRYL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $61.38 each. As a result, the insider received 245,520 and left with 857,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $158.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRUP traded on average about 480.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 542.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 14.15, compared to 6.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.04% and a Short% of Float of 18.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $216.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.9M to a low estimate of $212.2M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.26M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.1M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $901M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $877.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.99M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.