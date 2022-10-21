An overall feel about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.47, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $36.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942455 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $40.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Monroy Gabriel sold 3,495 shares for $40.10 per share. The transaction valued at 140,150 led to the insider holds 84,791 shares of the business.

Brantz Carly D sold 1,774 shares of DOCN for $81,551 on Aug 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 100,897 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Butte Amy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 34,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 77.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $133.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOCN traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.04M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.22, compared to 8.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $134.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136M to a low estimate of $133.3M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.25M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $582M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $566.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.56M, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $746.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771.1M and the low estimate is $710.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.