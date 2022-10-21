An overall feel about Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at 54.49 up 4.57% from its previous closing price of $52.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555705 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xometry Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on November 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Zuriff Laurence sold 6,000 shares for $59.16 per share. The transaction valued at 354,946 led to the insider holds 855,286 shares of the business.

Zuriff Laurence sold 7,000 shares of XMTR for $427,470 on Oct 06. The Director now owns 861,286 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Zuriff Laurence, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $60.46 each. As a result, the insider received 423,206 and left with 868,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XMTR has traded an average of 567.74K shares per day and 380.65k over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 11.14, compared to 5.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $95.09M to a low estimate of $91.3M. As of the current estimate, Xometry Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.03M, an estimated increase of 93.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 81.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.61M and the low estimate is $526.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.