Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE): Selected Notes

The closing price of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) was 3.03 for the day, down -3.50% from the previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512430 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4210 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HIVE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5401.

Shares Statistics:

HIVE traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 566.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.94M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.