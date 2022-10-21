Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS): Selected Notes

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) closed the day trading at 160.80 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $161.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812746 shares were traded. KEYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEYS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $200.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when PAGE JOHN sold 6,910 shares for $161.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,115,854 led to the insider holds 57,201 shares of the business.

Stephens Kevin A bought 500 shares of KEYS for $68,455 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 3,626 shares after completing the transaction at $136.91 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Stephens Kevin A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $145.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,700 and bolstered with 3,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $209.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEYS traded about 849.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEYS traded about 842.06k shares per day. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $7.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.16. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.29 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.94B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.75B and the low estimate is $5.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.