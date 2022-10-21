Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) was 10.36 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $10.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502545 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RELY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Hug Joshua sold 7,727 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 85,363 led to the insider holds 4,173,631 shares of the business.

Hug Joshua sold 7,482 shares of RELY for $85,646 on Aug 25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,181,358 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Oppenheimer Matthew B., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 13,750 shares for $17.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,475 and bolstered with 5,352,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $38.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.69.

Shares Statistics:

RELY traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 809.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.52M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 2.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $618M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $800.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $814.37M and the low estimate is $789.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.