Are analysts optimistic about Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCII) stock?

The closing price of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) was 17.28 for the day, down -0.63% from the previous closing price of $17.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616239 shares were traded. RCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $40.

On August 25, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,223 shares for $20.69 per share. The transaction valued at 25,304 led to the insider holds 75,669 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 962 shares of RCII for $24,985 on Apr 22. The Director now owns 74,446 shares after completing the transaction at $25.98 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, FADEL MITCHELL E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $27.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,083,200 and bolstered with 607,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rent-A-Center’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has reached a high of $58.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.72.

Shares Statistics:

RCII traded an average of 782.18K shares per day over the past three months and 972.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RCII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.28, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, RCII has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 156.90% for RCII, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.12B and the low estimate is $4.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.