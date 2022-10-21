Are analysts optimistic about Zscaler Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZS) stock?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed the day trading at 150.23 up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $148.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1695909 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $220.

On October 06, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $235.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on October 06, 2022, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Schlossman Robert sold 3,825 shares for $150.83 per share. The transaction valued at 576,925 led to the insider holds 141,279 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 20,000 shares of ZS for $3,360,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 270,599 shares after completing the transaction at $168.00 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,045 shares for $167.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,351,337 and left with 135,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $376.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 192.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZS traded about 2.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZS traded about 2.71M shares per day. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $305.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.88M to a low estimate of $304.18M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.07M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.1M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.