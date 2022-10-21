Are Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Humana Inc.’s stock clocked out at 505.35, up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $500.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922967 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $504.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $498.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $549 from $494 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $510.

On May 27, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $506.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 27, 2022, with a $506 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Ventura Joseph C sold 1,226 shares for $506.78 per share. The transaction valued at 621,313 led to the insider holds 3,930 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 7,437 shares of HUM for $3,759,442 on Sep 20. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $505.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Deshpande Samir, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 3,957 shares for $434.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,718,101 and left with 5,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $514.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 492.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 453.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUM traded 823.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 838.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, HUM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $5.71, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.73. EPS for the following year is $27.72, with 26 analysts recommending between $28.54 and $27.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $22.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.43B to a low estimate of $22.42B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.72B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.6B and the low estimate is $98.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.