Are Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at 113.02, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $114.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527973 shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of J’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $173.

On November 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $170.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 19, 2021, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 98,739 shares for $145.76 per share. The transaction valued at 14,392,275 led to the insider holds 476,874 shares of the business.

Berryman Kevin C sold 73,685 shares of J for $10,739,127 on Nov 17. The President & CFO now owns 223,058 shares after completing the transaction at $145.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $150.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that J traded 509.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 502.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 128.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.49M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, J has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 24.60% for J, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $8.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.52 and $7.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.09B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.64B and the low estimate is $15.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.