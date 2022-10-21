Are Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Spire Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.18, up 7.27% from its previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546892 shares were traded. SPIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPIR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On August 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

On April 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7405.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPIR traded 615.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 370.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.17, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.38M, up 102.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180M and the low estimate is $121.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.