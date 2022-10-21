As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) offers stability

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed the day trading at 153.05 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $153.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1599585 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDNS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

On September 08, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $200.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $210.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when TAN LIP BU sold 50,000 shares for $154.66 per share. The transaction valued at 7,733,065 led to the insider holds 602,589 shares of the business.

Cunningham Paul sold 250 shares of CDNS for $42,502 on Oct 05. The Sr. Vice President now owns 93,939 shares after completing the transaction at $170.01 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Adams Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $162.98 each. As a result, the insider received 977,890 and left with 11,407 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $194.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDNS traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDNS traded about 2.51M shares per day. A total of 273.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.21M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 3.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $865.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $875.45M to a low estimate of $829M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $750.89M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $864.27M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $874.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $850M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.