As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) offers stability

The closing price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) was 61.34 for the day, up 10.34% from the previous closing price of $55.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1789553 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when TUAN SHERMAN sold 2,500 shares for $65.21 per share. The transaction valued at 163,024 led to the insider holds 30,696 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 10,000 shares of SMCI for $519,514 on May 13. The Director now owns 24,889 shares after completing the transaction at $51.95 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Liang Charles, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,388 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider received 226,296 and left with 45,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $74.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.73.

Shares Statistics:

SMCI traded an average of 618.14K shares per day over the past three months and 534.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 13.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.59. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.46B and the low estimate is $6.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.