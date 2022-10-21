ASRT (Assertio Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626534 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assertio Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Tyree James L sold 44,643 shares for $2.36 per share. The transaction valued at 105,170 led to the insider holds 210,451 shares of the business.

MCKEE WILLIAM sold 22,322 shares of ASRT for $52,488 on May 12. The Director now owns 229,586 shares after completing the transaction at $2.35 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Peisert Daniel A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 26,391 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 92,368 and left with 158,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7246.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASRT has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 359.46k over the past ten days. A total of 48.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.37M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 943.64k with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 813.22k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.8M to a low estimate of $30.57M. As of the current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.37M, an estimated increase of 25.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.01M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.91M and the low estimate is $112.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.