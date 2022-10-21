Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) was 180.53 for the day, up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $180.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620323 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $245 from $164 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $205.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Lurie Glenn sold 1,474 shares for $178.94 per share. The transaction valued at 263,758 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hees Bernardo bought 29,400 shares of CAR for $4,959,374 on Jun 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 479,876 shares after completing the transaction at $168.69 per share. On May 24, another insider, Hees Bernardo, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 28,334 shares for $172.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,895,558 and bolstered with 450,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $545.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.28.

Shares Statistics:

CAR traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 892.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.22M. Shares short for CAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 5.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 18.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $11.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $15.16 and a low estimate of $9.9, while EPS last year was $5.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.68, with high estimates of $17.29 and low estimates of $7.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $49.38 and $33.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $38.01. EPS for the following year is $18.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $20.16 and $16.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 54.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $54.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.52B and the low estimate is $10.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.