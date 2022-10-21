Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $98.62 in the prior trading day, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed at 99.55, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320796 shares were traded. BAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Crowe Richard sold 2,573 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 257,300 led to the insider holds 14,278 shares of the business.

Thompson Elizabeth M sold 7,285 shares of BAH for $728,500 on Oct 18. The EVP & Chief People Officer now owns 21,465 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Barnes Melody C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,806 shares for $92.94 each. As a result, the insider received 167,850 and left with 16,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $101.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 906.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.04M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.15, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 1.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.37B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.82B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.