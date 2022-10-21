Considering Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed at 99.97 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $99.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24977876 shares were traded. GOOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOOGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 27, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

On July 27, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $133 to $132.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Schindler Philipp sold 76,678 shares for $100.80 per share. The transaction valued at 7,729,104 led to the insider holds 226,365 shares of the business.

O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 855 shares of GOOGL for $86,389 on Oct 04. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 24,480 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 22,208 shares for $98.09 each. As a result, the insider received 2,178,453 and left with 54,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $151.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOOGL traded on average about 27.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 56.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 35 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 45 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.02B to a low estimate of $67.83B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.12B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.28B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.82B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.28B and the low estimate is $306.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.