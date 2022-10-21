Considering Genpact Limited (G) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132015 shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of G by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $51 from $57 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $54.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares for $45.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,290,465 led to the insider holds 644,377 shares of the business.

Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares of G for $2,282,825 on Oct 04. The President and CEO now owns 644,377 shares after completing the transaction at $45.66 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Tyagarajan N. V., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $44.46 each. As a result, the insider received 2,223,215 and left with 644,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $54.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 811.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.27M. Shares short for G as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, G’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.39, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.