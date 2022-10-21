Considering N-able Inc. (NABL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $10.44 in the prior trading day, N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) closed at 10.67, up 2.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703219 shares were traded. NABL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NABL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 29, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $17 previously.

On October 05, 2021, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $14.

On September 13, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Colletti Frank sold 20,242 shares for $10.34 per share. The transaction valued at 209,302 led to the insider holds 278,233 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, N-able’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 144.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NABL has reached a high of $14.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 323.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.04M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NABL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $91.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.3M to a low estimate of $91M. As of the current estimate, N-able Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.34M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $95.98M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NABL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $377.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $376.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.46M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430M and the low estimate is $426M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.