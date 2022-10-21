Considering Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $510.91 in the prior trading day, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed at 512.44, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877231 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $478.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $466.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $560.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $565.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 11, 2022, with a $565 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when CHESTON SHEILA C. sold 4,025 shares for $473.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,810 led to the insider holds 25,350 shares of the business.

Wilson Thomas L Jr sold 582 shares of NOC for $280,524 on Aug 04. The CVP and Pres. Space Systems now owns 2,094 shares after completing the transaction at $482.00 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Warden Kathy J, who serves as the Chair, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $481.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,818,743 and left with 134,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $516.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $345.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 486.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 453.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 818.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOC’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.80, compared to 6.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.44 and a low estimate of $5.63, while EPS last year was $6.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.44, with high estimates of $7.11 and low estimates of $6.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.1 and $24.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.83. EPS for the following year is $27.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $28.48 and $26.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.67B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.01B and the low estimate is $37.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.