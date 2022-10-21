DCP Midstream LP (DCP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) closed the day trading at 39.08 up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $39.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885510 shares were traded. DCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1035.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

On July 12, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Denton Clifford Todd sold 2,750 shares for $39.23 per share. The transaction valued at 107,879 led to the insider holds 2,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCP has reached a high of $39.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCP traded about 848.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCP traded about 850.38k shares per day. A total of 208.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

DCP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.67. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.17.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.61B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, DCP Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 115.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.46B, an increase of 57.70% less than the figure of $115.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.71B, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.85B and the low estimate is $13.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.