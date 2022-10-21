Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed the day trading at 9.40 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $9.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196533 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ULCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Shurz Daniel M. sold 24,663 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 371,795 led to the insider holds 38,959 shares of the business.

Filene Jacob F. sold 8,000 shares of ULCC for $120,000 on Aug 15. The Sr. Vice President, Customers now owns 77,122 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Wetzel Josh A, who serves as the VP & CAO of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $13.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,401 and left with 779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ULCC traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ULCC traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 217.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.05M. Shares short for ULCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 15.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 23.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $916.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $951M to a low estimate of $896M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $630M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $888.9M, an increase of 46.00% over than the figure of $45.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $962M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $797M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 61.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.