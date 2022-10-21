How is PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) closed at 4.61 in the last session, up 14.11% from day before closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784547 shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDSB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 28, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 10, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On May 27, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when HILL MATTHEW C bought 200 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,800 led to the insider holds 4,075 shares of the business.

HILL MATTHEW C bought 2,900 shares of PDSB for $26,060 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 3,875 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $12.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9601.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDSB traded on average about 227.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 279.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.40M. Insiders hold about 14.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.72, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$1.84.