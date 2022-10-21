How is Physicians Realty Trust’s (NYSE: DOC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) closed at 14.22 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282449 shares were traded. DOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8120.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 169.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Thomas John T sold 10,000 shares for $17.81 per share. The transaction valued at 178,100 led to the insider holds 459,801 shares of the business.

Thomas John T sold 10,000 shares of DOC for $180,800 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 469,801 shares after completing the transaction at $18.08 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Thomas John T, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.95 each. As a result, the insider received 179,500 and left with 479,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Physicians’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has reached a high of $19.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOC traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 11.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOC is 0.92, which was 0.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.28.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $129.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.1M to a low estimate of $124.16M. As of the current estimate, Physicians Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $112.92M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.76M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $507.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $457.7M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $589.15M and the low estimate is $523.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.