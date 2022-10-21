How is PROG Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: PRG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed at 12.69 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982630 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 962,500 led to the insider holds 72,000 shares of the business.

Garner Brian bought 2,500 shares of PRG for $48,475 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,523 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp Sec of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,268 and bolstered with 33,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $50.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.51.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 52.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.